'DiploCAT': British rescue cat lands cushy job with British embassy in Jordan — Chief Mouser

AMMAN, Jordan — A former rescue cat has found a new, cushier position at the British embassy to Jordan: Chief Mouser.

According to Reuters, “Lawrence of Abdoun,” a fluffly, black-and-white tomcat, reports directly to Palmerston, who holds a similar position with the London Foreign Office. Palmerston has more than 57,000 followers on Twitter, and delights them with regular updates from the ministry in Whitehall.

Lawrence, named after T.E. Lawrence, a British military officer who fought alongside Arabs against the Ottoman Empire during the First World War, has already gained more than 5,000 Twitter followers since being adopted from an animal shelter last month.

Abdoun is the neighbourhood of Amaan where the embassy is located.

“Apart from his mousing duties, he reaches out to followers on Twitter,” Deputy Ambassador Laura Dauban told Reuters. “What’s quite interesting is the British public are seeing the U.K embassy in Jordan in a different light.

“Through Lawrence’s Twitter account, we’re trying to show a different side to Jordan — what it is really like, a peaceful, prosperous country that British tourists should come and visit.”