Taking part in Small Business Saturday in Lancaster could win you $100

LANCASTER, Pa. -- From Black Friday to Small Business Saturday - people are looking for deals. During Small Business Saturday, people are encouraged to shop and dine at locally-owned businesses.

More than 300 businesses in downtown Lancaster will take part in the nationwide imitative, started in 2010.

Many are partnering up with the Lancaster City Alliance, like the Spice & Tea Exchange of Lancaster who says you can find something a little more special and unique when you shop close to home.

"Everyone in Lancaster offers unique items, unique gifts. We offer personalized service. That's something you don't get in the larger stores," said Judy Gitomer, co-owner of the Spice & Tea Exchange of Lancaster.

Some businesses are also taking part in a giveaway where shoppers can win prizes.

You can pick up a poster and keep track of your purchases. If you then turn that into the Lancaster City Visitor Center, you have a chance to win 100-downtown dollars to be used at any of the participating businesses. For a list of participating businesses, click here.