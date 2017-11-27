× Woman faces retail theft charges after being caught stealing items, under-ringing customers in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after she was allegedly caught stealing items and under-ringing customers for over $1000 in merchadise.

Cadie Fortin, 31, is facing retail theft charges for the incident.

On November 16, police responded to a Family Dollar store for a reported theft.

Police met with the store’s loss prevention officer who had detained Fortin for retail theft.

Over the previous month, Fortin was captured on camera stealing items and ringing customers in excess of $1000.

Fortin was arrested and transported to Dauphin County Judicial Center.