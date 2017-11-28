× Another day of sunshine and mild temperatures Wednesday

MORE SUNSHINE AND MILD TEMPERATURES

This evening skies are clear under calm conditions. Temperatures are not as chilly in the 40s. A few clouds drift through with a weak front by morning Wednesday. Skies are bright again as high

pressure returns. Readings are mild and well into the 50s again. The breeze picks up, out of the northwest 10 to 15mph, behind the passage of the front.

NEXT SHOWER CHANCE

Our next shot at any wet weather arrives Thursday evening ahead of a cold front. Most of the shower activity falls overnight. Wet roads are possible for the morning drive Friday, however, the rest of the day is dry with clearing skies. Temperatures trend cooler towards the end of the week. Highs are near 50 Thursday, and into the lower 50s for the first day of December.

CHILLY WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend is quiet and dry. We’ll start out with sunshine early Saturday before clouds race in during the afternoon. Highs touch 50 degrees. A few showers can’t be ruled out overnight, however, it is dry for Sunday with cooler readings in the middle and upper 40s. The weather is quiet for early next week. Temperatures remain above average too.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist