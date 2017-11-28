× Shots-fired report in area puts Harrisburg’s Foose Elementary School in brief lockdown

HARRISBURG — A report of shots fired temporarily closed down the Foose Elementary School shortly after 1 p.m., the Harrisburg School District announced Tuesday.

The lockdown went into effect at 1:01 p.m. after the school’s principal received reports of shots fired in the Hall Manor community, the district’s statement says. After speaking with Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter and Captain Gabe Oliveira, and once the area was deemed safe by police, the principal lifted the lockdown at approximately 1:15.

Police patrolled the area around the school to help ensure safety for the 1:15 p.m. dismissal of pre-school students and parents from Capital Area Head Start, an early childhood educational program located at the school, the district said.

Parents and guardians of the school’s students were notified via the Harrisburg School District’s School Messenger Notification System, the district said.