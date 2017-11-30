× Harrisburg man could serve 10 years after being indicted on firearms charge

HARRISBURG — A 20-year-old Harrisburg man could serve up to 10 years in prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury on a firearms charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Daryl Davis was indicted Wednesday. He was accused of possessing a .40 caliber Taurus pistol, which is illegal due to his status as a previously convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Harrisburg City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of the Violent Crime Reduction Partnership, a district wide initiative to combat the spread of violent crime in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, according to United States Attorney David J. Freed. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the VCRP consists of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies whose mission is to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit violent crimes with firearms.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is ten years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.