Manheim Township trio charged with series of vehicle break-ins

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 19-year-old Lancaster man and two 16-year-old juveniles are accused of committing a series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday in the Grandview Heights area of Manheim Township, police say.

Jacari Tyrese Waddell was charged with theft from a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy for his alleged role in the break-ins, according to Manheim Township police.

Juvenile allegations were filed against Waddell’s two alleged co-conspirators, police say.