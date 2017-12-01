× Police investigating armed robbery in Ephrata Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an armed robbery in Ephrata Borough.

On November 30 at approximately 10:15 p.m., police responded to 36 N. Reading Road for a report of an armed robbery.

Police learned that the victim had closed a store for the evening and was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot while walking to his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male that stands about 5’8″ tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery and then fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of cash, keys, and a cell phone from the victim.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Lockhart with the Ephrata Police Department at (717) 738-9200 ext. 241.