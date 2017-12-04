× 5 Harrisburg men charged with drug, firearm offenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Colby Syhur Grant, age 23, William Chism, III, age 27, Richard Earl Davis, age 25, John R. Wilson, Jr., age 38, and Henry Ferrer, age 40, all of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, were charged on November 29, 2017, in a thirty-one count superseding indictment with unlawful possession of firearms and drug distribution. The indictment was unsealed following the arrest of the defendants.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the men are alleged to have engaged in a scheme between October 2016 and April 2017, to purchase firearms illegally by using a “straw purchaser,” alleged in the indictment to be Chism, to purchase firearms because they were prohibited from doing so. Grant is also charged with drug trafficking. Grant and Davis are also charged with possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. Davis is also charged with obstructing the investigation by causing the disposal of a firearm so law enforcement officers would not find it.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney James T. Clancy is prosecuting the case

This case was brought as part of the Violent Crime Reduction Partnership (“VCRP”), a district wide initiative to combat the spread of violent crime in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the VCRP consists of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies whose mission is to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit violent crimes with firearms.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking is life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. The maximum penalty for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances is 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. The maximum penalty for making false statements to buy firearms is 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. The maximum penalty for obstruction of justice is 5 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

Source: United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania