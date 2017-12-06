× Ryan Shazier returns to Pittsburgh and will undergo further treatment, team says

PITTSBURGH — Injured Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is back in Pittsburgh and is receiving treatment at a UMPC medical facility, the team announced Thursday.

Shazier will continue to undergo tests and evaluation before his medical team provides any further updates on his condition, according to a statement issued by Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten.

Shazier was injured during the Steelers’ 23-20 victory over the Bengals Monday night in Cincinnati. He appeared to jam his neck during an awkward hit and immediately signaled to Pittsburgh’s sideline to send in medical personnel.

He was taken off the field in a stretcher and transported to a Cincinnati hospital for treatment.