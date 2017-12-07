Head ‘Home for the Holidays’ at American Music Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, PA - A tradition for many, American Music Theatre's holiday show brings you 'Home for the Holidays' with classic holiday song favorites, a few lesser-known and more. But with new set designs and arrangements, you're bound to hear, see and feel something different every year.

Both inside and outside the doors of the theatre, you will be greeted with warmth and holiday cheer for all ages.

The 2017 Christmas Show: Home for the Holidays runs through Saturday, December 30th. You can find ticket information at https://www.amtshows.com