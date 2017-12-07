Police: Man wanted after boy finds stolen gun, shoots 6-year-old sister

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 24-year-old man is wanted after a 6-year-old girl was shot by her 10-year-old brother with a gun he allegedly stole and hid inside a residence.

Tremayne James is considered dangerous. He is wanted on the charges of person not to possess firearm, receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

On Thursday at 1:24 a.m., Harrisburg Police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1100 block of Cloverly Road.

Upon arrival, officers observed a large amount of blood on the floor and followed it until they found the girl lying on the floor with her mother, who was applying pressure to the gunshot wounds, the police release says. An officer then applied pressure on the girl until EMS arrived.

According to police, the child was transported to Hershey Medical Center and is now listed in critical, but stable, condition.

An investigation determined that the boy found and fired the .40-caliber handgun, which struck his sister in the chest, police add.