× 4 suspected illegal aliens convicted of illegal re-entry into United States

HARRISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that four previously deported aliens were indicted separately on December 6, 2017, by a federal grand jury for illegal re-entry into the United States by a previously deported alien.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Eulogio Perez-Reyes, 34, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in March 2009. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after March 2009, and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Francisco Noj-Pirir, 25, of Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in April 2013. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after April 2013, and was found in the United States in Monroe County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Jose Concepcion-Hernandez, 34, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico twice in May 2007. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after May 2007, and was found in the United States in Adams County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Under federal law, Perez-Reyes, Noj-Pirir, and Concepcion-Hernandez all face a maximum penalty of two years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Jesus San Juan-Rodriguez, age 29, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in September 2015. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after September 2015, and was found in the United States in Adams County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

In September 2013, he was convicted in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol- second offense, an offense which subjects him to enhanced penalties in the current case.

Because of San Juan-Rodriguez’s previous conviction, under federal law he faces a maximum penalty of ten years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

These cases were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian G. McDonnell is prosecuting the cases.