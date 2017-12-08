× Bridge work on Route 97 between Germany and Mount Joy Township, Adams County pushed back one week

HARRISBURG — Replacement work on the bridge carrying Route 97 (Baltimore Pike) over Alloway Creek at the Germany-Mount Joy Township border, which was scheduled to begin on Monday, has been pushed back a week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Work is now expected to begin during the week of Dec. 18, PennDOT says. It its scheduled to be completed in August 2018.

During that time, an alternating traffic pattern will be controlled by temporary traffic signals, PennDOT says.

The bridge, referred to as JV-223, is one of 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners. Under the terms of the partnership, PWKP will finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.