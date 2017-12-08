× One of the 72 guns stolen from Kinsey’s Outdoors in November found on Baltimore juvenile

BALTIMORE — One of the guns stolen from a Lancaster County outdoors store was found to be in the possession of a 17-year-old teen involved in a physical altercation in Baltimore.

The juvenile was stopped by police after the altercation. He was found with a Kimber handgun, one of the 72 guns stolen from Kinsey’s Outdoors in Mount Joy last month.

It is the first gun recovered from the incident.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol and Firearms told FOX43 that the juvenile is not currently cooperating with police.