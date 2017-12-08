× Pennsylvania Bull Elk Unlawfully Killed

BURNSIDE TWP., Centre County, Pa — Wildlife Conservation Officer Dan Murray of Centre County received a tip from a member of the public on November 30 regarding a dead bull elk on State Game Lands 100 in Burnside Township, Centre County. Officer Murray and WCO Mark Gritzer necropsied the elk and determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound. They believe the elk was shot outside of the elk season in the first few days of the rifle deer season. Any information regarding this case should be reported to the North Central Region Office at 570-398-4744. You can also report online or through the Operation Game Thief hotline: http://bit.ly/PGCOGT

SOURCE: PA Game Commission