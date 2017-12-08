× Police investigating vandalism to concrete ramp in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating vandalism to a new concrete ramp.

On Tuesday, December 5 at 9:50 a.m., police received a report of criminal mischief from a resident in the 900 block of S. Albemarle Street.

Police found that a new concrete ramp that leads from the sidewalk to the front door of the residence had been vandalized.

Unknwon actor(s) carved the following names or initials into the concrete:

Rob

RAT

GMFB

BRIYDEN

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police at (717)843-0851 or e-mail the department at police@sgtpd.org.