Two dead, one in critical condition after Shrewsbury Township fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Two women are dead and another is injured after an early Friday morning fire.

Crews responded to the scene in the first block of Foundary Road in Shrewsbury Township for a reported fire.

Authorities say that two people were trapped inside the basement after re-entering the home to attempt to save a pet. They both perished in the fire.

Neither of the women lived in the home and were reportedly visiting a family member.

Another woman is in critical condition in a hospital's burn unit. She reportedly attempted to re-enter the home as well, but firefighters had to hold her back.

Crews found a dead cat inside the home, which is presumably the pet that was attempted to be saved.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.

The Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating the blaze.