Light snow through Saturday afternoon

A developing coastal system forms out to sea, then pulls away fast, but it clips Central PA with a bit of light snow before leaving. As the system continues to develop this morning, snow showers fill in through about 10 A.M., and then becomes a period of light snow, especially for the eastern half of the region. From 10 A.M. to 3 P.M., the light snow falls for much of the region. It’s enough for minor to light accumulations. As much as 2 to 3 inches is possible in parts of Lancaster and York counties, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. The best chance is for those spots farthest east. For central parts of the area, a coating to an inch is likely, with a transition to flurries and snow showers to the far west and northwest. It’s enough for some to see a coating. From about 3 P.M. to 6 P.M., the light snow exits from west to east. In summary, the higher amounts and the longest duration of light snow is expected east and southeast.

