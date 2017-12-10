Boy donates presents to children’s hospital in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota– With just over two weeks to go, many children are looking forward to the magic of Christmas morning.

One South Dakota boy wondered what that morning looks like for kids who have to spend the holidays at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls; now he’s working to brighten their spirits.

Rewind to four years ago, Nolan Adams and his family were driving to Sioux City to visit his grandma, when an advertisement came on the radio about the children’s hospital.

“So I asked my mom and dad, ‘how many gifts do the kids in the children’s hospital get?’ and they’re like, ‘not really as much you, fewer than you.” Nolan said.

So he decided to take action.

“He wanted to get a couple presents for the kids here staying here in the hospital so they could have some presents for Christmas, so we went and grabbed some at a store here in town,” said Jason Adams, Nolan’s dad.

Nolan says, “I got a toy truck and a stuffed animal frog.”

“Brought them over here and dropped them off for him,” added his dad.

That first year started with just two gifts the Adams family picked up themselves, but Nolan’s project has taken off since then.

Jason Adams says, “Next year I think we had 50 presents or so and last year we had 75.”

This year..

“176 gifts that we brought in today,” said Nolan.

Nolan says these kids should not have to think about the battles they’re facing at this time of the year.

“I want them to forget about what’s gonna happen next and I just want them forget about all that and live a normal happy life,” he said.

He says the Christmas season is a time to do something special for others.

“It’s really heartwarming and it makes me feel good about myself and me and my grandma say, ‘it’s better to give than receive,” said Nolan.

“He says he wants to do it forever, so as long as we’re alive, we’ll help him,” Nolan’s mom Trisha Adams said.