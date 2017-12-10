Name of Lancaster homicide victim released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa.-- Police in Lancaster have released the name of Sunday's homicide victim.

22-year old Austin Peters, of Lancaster, was shot several times on the 700-block of First Street. The shooting happened just after 1:30 Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found Peters laying unresponsive on the sidewalk, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Peters was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead just after arriving in the emergency room.

Investigators spoke with neighbors at the scene, who reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Detectives are now handling the case, processing evidence and checking for video footage in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on the police department's website, www.lancasterpolice.com.

You can also text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.