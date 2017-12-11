× Reading man accused of not returning loaner car to Lancaster BMW dealer

LANCASTER — A 31-year-old Reading man is charged with theft by deception after allegedly concocting a false story to get a loaner vehicle from a BMW dealership on the 1500 block Manheim Pike and then neglecting to return the car.

Garicin Allen Moore was arrested in Hamburg, Berks County, while still operating the vehicle, Manheim Township police say. He allegedly fabricated a story about being in a car crash to obtain the loaner vehicle, according to police.

Moore was arraigned on the charge. There was no word on bail arrangements.

The incident happened on Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m., police say.