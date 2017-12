× One person injured as USPS truck collides with U-Haul in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash with a U-Haul truck on the 500 block of Stauffer Avenue this morning, according to the Public Opinion.

The accident happened around 11 a.m.

The driver of the USPS truck was taken to the Chambersburg Hospital for treatment. There is no word on the driver’s condition.