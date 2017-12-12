Police seek suspect in Harrisburg bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking for a suspect in the robbery of a Fulton Bank in the 1400 block of North 3rd Street.

Police responded to the bank for a reported robbery on Monday.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late-30’s to mid-40’s with short black hair and a heavy build, police say. He was wearing a patterned jacket and carrying a sling style backpack, police add.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Det. Richard Gibney at 717-255-3162 or Rgibney@HarrisburgPA.gov, or Sgt. Kyle Gautsch at 717-255-3170 or Kgautsch@HarrisburgPA.gov.