× Two dead after murder-suicide on Penn State-Beaver campus

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following a murder-suicide at the Penn State-Beaver campus.

Officials told Pittsburgh-based station WPXI that the shooting was a domestic situation with no students involved.

The female victim worked at a cafeteria on campus.

According to police, her husband came to campus after they fought, shot her and then himself by her car in the parking lot.

Penn State-Beaver is closed until further notice.

01PSU AlertBR: Campus has been closed for until further notice. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

This story has been updated from its previous version.