Two dead after murder-suicide on Penn State-Beaver campus
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following a murder-suicide at the Penn State-Beaver campus.
Officials told Pittsburgh-based station WPXI that the shooting was a domestic situation with no students involved.
The female victim worked at a cafeteria on campus.
According to police, her husband came to campus after they fought, shot her and then himself by her car in the parking lot.
Penn State-Beaver is closed until further notice.
