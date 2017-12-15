× Get your remote ready: Here’s this year’s College Football Bowl Schedule

College football’s bowl season kicks off Saturday with a six-game slate that marks the beginning of a three-week run capped by the national championship game on Jan. 8.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will be held Jan. 1, with No. 3 Georgia squaring off against No. 2 Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, followed by No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

There are also the “New Year’s Six” bowl games, one of which, the Fiesta Bowl, pits No. 9 Penn State against No. 19 Washington in a game that most Central Pennsylvania football fans already have marked on their calendars.

But those games are the main course of this football menu.

First, the appetizers, beginning with Saturday’s action. The first game on the slate is the Celebration Bowl, which pits Grambling against North Carolina A&T at noon.

Get ready, folks. It’s bowl season.

Here’s the entire 2017 bowl schedule, starting with the biggest games:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Jan. 1

Rose Bowl

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

Where: Pasadena, California

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Sugar Bowl

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Clemson

Where: New Orleans

Kickoff: 8:45 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Jan. 8

College Football Playoff National Championship

Where: Atlanta

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

THE ‘NEW YEAR’S SIX’ BOWL GAMES

Friday, Dec. 29

Cotton Bowl

No. 8 USC vs. No. 5 Ohio State

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 30

Fiesta Bowl

No. 19 Washington vs. No. 9 Penn State

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Orange Bowl

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Wisconsin

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Michigan vs. South Carolina

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ESPN2

Peach Bowl

No. 12 UCF vs. No. 7 Auburn

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Citrus Bowl

No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: ABC

BOWL SCHEDULE

Saturday, Dec. 16

Celebration Bowl

Grambling vs. North Carolina A&T

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ABC

New Orleans Bowl

Troy vs. North Texas

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Cure Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

Las Vegas Bowl

No. 25 Boise State vs. Oregon

Where: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

New Mexico Bowl

Marshall vs. Colorado State

Where: Branch Field at Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton Bowl

Akron vs. Florida Atlantic

Where: Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium, Boca Raton

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco Bowl

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU

Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl

Temple vs. Florida International

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl

UAB vs. Ohio

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Idaho Potato Bowl

Central Michigan vs. Wyoming

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl

Texas Tech vs. South Florida

Where: Birmingham

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ESPN

Armed Forces Bowl

San Diego State vs. Army

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Dollar General Bowl

Appalachian State vs. Toledo

Where: Mobile, AL

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Fresno State vs. Houston

Where: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Utah vs. West Virginia

Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl

Duke vs. Northern Illinois

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Cactus Bowl

Kansas State vs. UCLA

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Kickoff: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Southern Miss vs. Florida State

Where: Shreveport, La.

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl

Iowa vs. Boston College

Where: Yankee Stadium, New York

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Foster Farms Bowl

Arizona vs. Purdue

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Texas Bowl

Texas vs. Missouri

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Kickoff: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Virginia vs. Navy

Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Camping World Bowl

No. 22 Virginia Tech vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Alamo Bowl

No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 15 TCU

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio

Kickoff: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Holiday Bowl

No. 18 Washington State vs. No. 16 Michigan State

Where: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego

Kickoff: 9 p.m.

TV: FOX

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Sun Bowl

No. 24 NC State vs. Arizona State

Where: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Kickoff: 3 p.m.

TV: CBS

Music City Bowl

Kentucky vs. No. 21 Northwestern

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Arizona Bowl

Utah State vs. New Mexico State

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Louisville vs. No. 23 Mississippi State

Where: EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ESPN