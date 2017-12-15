× Manheim man facing charges after slicing dog’s throat, threatening to kill himself

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Manheim man is facing charges after slicing his girlfriend’s dog’s throat after an argument, and attempting to grab an officer’s gun while trying to kill himself.

Matthew Caleca, 43, is facing aggravated cruelty to animal and disarming a law enforcement officer charges for his role in the incident.

On December 9 around 1:00 a.m., police responded to the first block of N. Grant St. for a check on the welfare call.

Upon arrival, police were advised by the victim that her boyfriend, Caleca, told her he was going to cut her dog with a knife after a brief argument between them

Caleca proceeded to grab the dog and a knife, and sliced the dog’s throat outside the residence. There is no word on the condition of the dog.

Caleca was taken into custody, where he corroborated the story to police without being asked.

He also told police that he was feeling suicidal and wanted to kill himself, so police took him to Lancaster General Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Once at the hospital, Caleca was released from handcuffs and put in a room to complete paperwork.

A short time after being in the room, Caleca emerged and approached an officer.

When the officer asked if Caleca needed anything, he said “I need your f****** gun so I can kill myself” before lunging at the officer and attempting to grab his gun.

Caleca was restrained by multiple security guards, and needed to be sedated to calm down.

Now, he is facing charges.