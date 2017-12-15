× Multiple crews respond to industrial fire in York Township

YORK, Pa. — About 75 firefighters from about a dozen companies were on the scene of a fire on Acco Road in York township.

York County 911 confirms the call for the blaze went out just after 5:45 pm on Friday night. Crews say the fire at the rubber manufacturing plant spread from above the milling machine, got into the vent ducts, and spread to the rubber roof of the building.

Assistant Chief of the York Township Fire Department, Scott Bowman, said that the cold weather didn’t help matters.

“Just the extremely cold temperatures, not only did we have problems with the hydrant not wanting to open, but you know with the amount of water that’s flowing around here we’re having problems with icing, we have to keep the guys safe, make sure nobody falls and gets injured”

Fire crews reported some interior damage to the building, and the cause is still being investigated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.