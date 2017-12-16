× Member of York Silver Bullets Football team killed inside his home

YORK, Pa — York City Police have released the name of the man killed in an early morning shooting.

Police say Julio Ferrer, 31, was found dead inside his apartment in the second block of North West Street.

Police were dispatched to the area just before 4:00 Saturday morning. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Ferrer played as a Defensive Tackle for the York Silver Bullets, a semi-pro team.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

This is a developing story.