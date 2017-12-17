Male neighbor charged with killing Spring Grove woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GROVE, York County, Pa.-- Police in York County have made an arrest in connection to Saturday's homicide in Spring Grove.

Southwestern Regional Police arrested 59-year old Ray Heck, of Spring Grove around 6:00 Sunday evening. Heck lived less than a block away from the victim, 24-year old Samantha Stein.

Investigators say Stein was stabbed to death. Many pieces of evidence were found in and around Heck's home, including a knife, believed to be the murder weapon. Police also located several items that were taken from Stein's home, along with the clothing Heck was wearing at at the time of the crime.

Police say Stein knew Heck, as they become friends a few months ago, but Stein attempted to cut off communication. Heck persisted to contact her.

Allegedly, Heck indicated that he hoped for more than a friendship with Stein.

Stein's boyfriend discovered her body inside their home on the first block of Main Street around 7:00 Saturday morning. Three children were inside the home at the time of her death, however they were not hurt.

Police say information and tips from the community helped lead to Heck's arrest.

Heck is charged with Criminal Homicide, Burglary, Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.