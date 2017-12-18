Community preps holiday boxes for families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Columbia, Pa. - In Lancaster County, several organizations and hundreds of volunteers turned out Sunday to help with an annual food drive in Columbia.

Sponsored by the Columbia Lions Club and Sunsnappers, 750 boxes were packed with holidays meals and and toys for families in need. Event organizers say there was a lot of support from the community for the food donations. The Columbia-Middletown Elks #1074 Ladies Auxiliary coordinated the toy donations. For many of the volunteers, the event is a tradition they look forward to each year.

Holly Kramer and her daughter Charley have been volunteering since Charley was a toddler. They say in the past, they were only able to put items in the boxes. This year though, Charley graduated to being able to carry boxes to the stations. John Reitzel, a Lions Club member and volunteer says it's the best day of his life when he can come out and help the community he loves.

Sunday's event is only part one of a two step process. Event organizers say Saturday, December 30, volunteers will come together, make hot meals, and deliver them to nearby nursing homes.