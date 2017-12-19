× Anonymous person donates diamond ring to The Salvation Army of Lancaster’s Red Kettle campaign

LANCASTER — Donations to The Salvation Army of Lancaster’s Red Kettle campaign may be down this year but Christmas spirit isn’t lost.

Captain Timothy Sheehan, the Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of Lancaster, announced Tuesday that the charitable organization’s campaign received a diamond ring from an anonymous donor.

“The donor wants to make sure that we are able to serve the many people who come to us every day for assistance,” Sheehan said. “This gift helps us get closer to our goal of $215,000.”

So far, the campaign has reached 50% of that goal.

Cash donations will be accepted during the remaining days before Christmas. Secure credit card donations can be made online here.