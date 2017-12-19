Authorities investigating altercation following Swatara Township basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, P.A. --- Authorities are investigating an altercation that happened following the Steelton-Highspire vs. Middletown boy's basketball game Monday night.

After middletown defeated Steelton-Highspire, 47-46, Lt. Tom Stauffer with the Swatara Township Police Department said roughly around 100 people ended up going out in the middle of the court.

"Immediately following the game, when both teams were on the court shaking hands, during that process, the stands emptied onto the floor and it just became chaotic. It was a chaotic scene in the gym," said Lt. Stauffer.

According to video taken from the cameras inside the Steelton-Highspire High School gym, Superintendent Travis Waters said a student from Steelton-Highspire and another individual were involved in the initial altercation between Middletown fans.

He said no punches were thrown, and no injuries were reported.

"It looked like there were a lot of words. Lot of jawing going back and forth from some fans," said Waters.

He also said the proper standard was in place Monday night, in terms of available security.

However, he said some measures will come under consideration, including limiting seating areas near the benches.

"I think we could probably do a better job of making sure fans do not come on the floor until all the players leave the floor," said Waters.

Swatara Township police and the Steelton-Highspire School District are conducting their own investigations of the altercation.

Authorities have filed a disorderly conduct citation against a juvenile involved and are "not sure" if anyone else will be charged.

Waters said their penalties could include banishment from extra curricular activities and if a current student was part of the problem, suspension would also be a possibility.