No serious injuries suffered after hazmat incident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– No serious injuries were suffered after a hazmat incident Tuesday morning.

Emergency personnel, including Cumberland County and Dauphin County Hazmat, were called to the scene of Messiah Village in the 100 block of Mount Allen Drive shortly before 9:00 a.m.

It was found that two chemicals were mixed together in a very small dose that was contained to the pool area.

The chemicals were disposed of in the old pool.