× State police investigating series of thefts in the Myerstown, Lebanon County area

MYERSTOWN — State police are investigating a series of thefts in the Myerstown Borough and surrounding areas. There have been over 50 reported incidents in the past three months, police say.

The suspect or suspects have taken items from vehicles, sheds, and garages in Myerstown, Jackson Township, Heidelberg Township, and the Richland Borough, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Trooper Mathew Templin at (717) 865-2194.

Police are also encouraging the citizens that live in the area to secure their vehicles/sheds/garages and to report any suspicious activity.