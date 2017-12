× 5-star recruit Micah Parsons commits to Penn State

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Harrisburg High School’s 5-star football recruit, Micah Parsons, has committed to play his college football at Penn State University.

Parsons chose between attending Penn State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.

He announced his decision at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg Tuesday morning.

You can view his announcement ceremony here:

Parsons posted his announcement video on his Twitter page: