× New Chick-Fil-a hosting job fair in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Chick-fil-A restaurant slated to open at the Shoppes of Belmont on January 10 is hosting two job fairs on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, offering employment information and on-the-spot interviews as hiring of upwards of 120 new team members begins.

As the opening nears, Fruitville Pike Chick-fil-A Franchise Owner Judy Shaffer is hosting the job fairs at the new Chick-fil-A where she and other restaurant leaders will be available to discuss the various team member opportunities and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Shaffer is filling full-time and part-time positions in all areas of the restaurant, including leadership development, hospitality, catering, training and marketing. Among other benefits that include scholarships for continuing education, Chick-fil-A restaurant team members appreciate having Sundays off, flexible schedules, and the family atmosphere fostered at the restaurant.

WHEN: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21

2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22

RSVPs welcome but not required https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chick-fil-a-job-fair-registration-41346271812

WHERE: Fruitville Pike Chick-fil-A, 1579 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, Pa. 17601

Interested applicants can also apply by visiting www.cfalancasterpa.com