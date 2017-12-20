× State Police in Chambersburg warn of FBI scam

Chambersburg, PA – The State Police in Chambersburg want to warn you of a recent scam.

Residents in the area have been receiving phone calls that appear to be from the State Police Chambersburg Station (717-264-5161). The caller, who has a thick foreign accent, instructs the call recipient to stay on the phone before informing them that a supervisor would like to speak with them. The call is then transferred to another man with an accent who identifies himself as a federal agent with the FBI and claims to have a complaint against the caller. The caller then hung up the phone.

The State Police want to remind you that if you receive a suspicious phone call of someone pretending to be a Trooper, you can hang up and call your local state police barracks to verify the call and you can always ask to speak with a supervisor on duty.

The State Police always have an incident number to refer to and if Troopers need to get in contact with you, they will do so in person.

The State Police also want to remind you that they never call anyone to solicit donations.

You can find contact information for your nearest State Police Station here.

SOURCE: State Police Chambersburg