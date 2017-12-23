Department of Homeland Security: Harrisburg shootings ‘terror attack’, neighbors and witnesses react

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooter who injured a Pennsylvania State Trooper and opened fire on authorities Friday evening in Harrisburg to speak up.

Police say the suspect, who reportedly lived in East Pennsboro Township, shot at authorities multiple times at 3 different places throughout the city before police returned fire, killing the gunman.

Police say the gunman was 51-year-old Ahmen El-Mofty. The Department of Homeland security reports El-Mofty was admitted into the United States from Egypt on a family-based immigrant visa.

Multiple neighbors in East Pennsboro Township, where the suspect is reported to have lived, say they’ve never seen El-Mofty and are shocked. People who witnessed the shootings say Harrisburg isn't the place for this kind of violence.

Just steps away from the Pennsylvania State Capitol near Third and Walnut Streets, 51-year-old Ahmen El-Mofty opened fire on a Capitol Police car with an officer inside. Police say, fortunately, the officer was uninjured.

"At that point, I decided I was going to come back inside and lock the door and make sure the alarm was on," said Pam Macnett of Harrisburg. She says she heard multiple shots fired and saw police come speeding down State Street.

Police say El-Mofty then led them throughout the city, taking shots at authorities on three different occasions between 4 and 7 p.m. and injuring a state trooper during one shootout. The shootings angered and stunned some people in the area.

“It ain’t gonna happen in our neighborhood. I’m telling you right now, if you want to bring this sh** to us, we’re going to fight back," said Joe Carduff who lives in the city.

“Despite being downtown in Harrisburg, I feel like we have a very cohesive neighborhood. So despite what folks say about Harrisburg, I feel like this is not something we deal with in our immediate neighborhood very frequently," said Colleen Macnett, who also lives in the city.

During the final shooting at 17th and Mulberry Streets, officers returned fire, killing El-Mofty.

El-Mofty’s reported to live on Fargreen Road in East Pennsboro Township - a nice community, according to neighbors.

“Everybody’s very nice, always very quiet. I didn’t know of the shooter at all," said Brandon Korell, who lives near where the gunman is reported to have stayed.

Multiple neighbors, who didn't wish to be on camera, say they’ve never seen El-Mofty, just children playing outside and multiple men coming and going from the home. One neighbor says her children played with the kids when they were younger.

Authorities say El-Mofty recently made a trip to the Middle East. Multiple government agencies, including the FBI, are investigating.

FOX43 did try to knock on El-Mofty's door but were told to leave. Authorities say if you have any information, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.