Home goods needed for homicide victim’s family in Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Friends and neighbors of Samantha Stein, the 24-year-old who was killed inside her home in Spring Grove last weekend collected donations and wrapped gifts for Stein's boyfriend and 3 children at the Dollar General Store.

Organizers say they have more than enough presents for the kids but still need home goods - everything from kitchenware and appliances, bath items and toiletries, and furniture, including beds and couches, are still needed so the family can start over.

They will not return to the home where Stein was killed.

"Obviously, it's going to be a memory, but I can at least try to help them get new things so they don't have to go home and look at the old," said Amber Mckinsey, organizer of the event.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the family.

You can contact either Sarah Furhman or Amber McKinsey for what items are still needed and where you can drop them off.