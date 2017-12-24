× Two people arrested after allegedly selling meth in shopping center parking lot

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Two Lancaster County residents are facing charges in connection with selling methamphetamine in a shopping center parking lot.

According to Ephrata Police, around 7:30 p.m., they arrested Jessica Martin, 22, after witnessing her sell methamphetamine in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 300 block of North Reading Road in Ephrata.

Daniel Regester, 30, was also arrested after police discovered that he arrived with Martin and was in possession of Methamphetamine.

Martin is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine. Regester is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine.

Both were taken to Lancaster County Central Arraignment where Martin was committed to Lancaster County Prison in default of $75,000.00 cash bail while Regester was committed in default of $50,000.00 bail.