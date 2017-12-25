Cold and getting colder to end 2017

A BIT BREEZY: Winds are lighter Tuesday than they were on Christmas, but will still be a bit breezy. Westerly winds around 10MPH gust to near 20MPH with wind chills in the 20s all day long. Lows start in the upper teens and highs hover around 30 under mostly sunny skies.

GETTING COLDER: Temperatures start to drop Wednesday and stay colder the rest of 2017. Winds remain around 5-10MPH but lows consistently start in the mid-teens and highs make it to the low-to-mid 20s through New Year’s Eve. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through Friday.

NEXT SNOW CHANCE: Our next snow chances starts later on Friday with current projections, but most flakes currently look to stay out of our area until early Saturday. It’s too early to tell the exact timing and accumulation possibility, so stay tuned throughout the week to see if it impacts your New Year’s Eve plans.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long