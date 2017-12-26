× Harrisburg man sought for pistol-whipping, threatening to kill victim on Christmas Eve

HARRISBURG — Police are seeking a suspect accused of pistol whipping and threatening to kill a Harrisburg man on Christmas Eve.

Eric Stoney, 42, of the 2000 block of Swatara Street, also allegedly fired a handgun during the confrontation with the victim, which occurred around midnight at 18th and State Streets.

Witnesses told police that Stoney attacked the victim, who was standing on a porch. The victim was taken to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment of lacerations on his forehead and face.

Police are searching for Stoney, who has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of making terroristic threats and carrying a firearm without a license. Anyone with information regarding this incident or where Stoney may be located is asked to call the Harrisburg Police or submit the information through Crime Watch.