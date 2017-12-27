Penn State mining into Washington HC Chris Petersen’s ghost of plays past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- In 2007, the Fiesta Bowl founds its new home: University of Phoenix Stadium.

On the first of that year, Boise State stunned Oklahoma, using three trick plays in regulation and overtime for a 43-42 win.

Trailing 35-28, the Broncos connected on a hook-and-lateral play with 18 seconds left to knot the score. In overtime, Boise State -- down 42-35 -- found the end zone with an option pass snapped to the wide receiver and earned the win on the two-point conversion with a Statue of Liberty play.

Who was behind the madness? Chris Petersen, now head coach of Penn State's opponent, the Washington Huskies.

So, the Nittany Lions are preparing for any type of trickery that could be thrown their way in the Valley of the Sun.