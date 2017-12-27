× Sub-freezing temperatures cause Harrisburg to suspend street sweeping operations

HARRISBURG — The run of sub-freezing temperatures has forced the City of Harrisburg to suspend street sweeping operations this week, according to a post on Nextdoor.com by Capital Region Water community outreach manager Andrew Bliss.

“We will post on NextDoor again when street sweeping will resume,” Bliss wrote on the post.

He added that street sweeping cannot be performed when temperatures are below freezing.

The decision to suspend street sweeping does not mean Park Harrisburg and the City of Harrisburg will suspend enforcement of parking regulations, the announcement continued. Parking enforcement may still occur on days that street sweeping does not.

For more information, visit capitalregionwater.com/streetsweeping