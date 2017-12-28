× Berks County man killed in bed after individual broke into his residence

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County man was killed in his bed Thursday morning after an individual broke into his residence, Pennsylvania State Police say.

The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Cleaver School Road in Colebrookdale Township.

According to police, Stephen Kriebel, 58, was struck with a blunt instrument and shot multiple times.

The suspect, who has been identified by police as a 32-year-old male, was taken into custody after fleeing the scene, police add.