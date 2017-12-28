× Dover man dead after officer-involved shooting in Dover Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dover man is dead after an overnight shooting involving a police officer.

Isaiah Green, 21, was shot and killed during the incident by police.

The incident occurred in the 3800 block of Kings Lane in Dover Township just before 2:00 a.m.

Northern York County Police were dispatched to the area for an unknown issue, and when an officer arrived on scene, they were approached by Green, who was in a garage with an AR15 rifle.

Green was shot and killed at the scene.

State Police are investigating the incident, and the officer involved in the shooting is currently on administrative leave while the investigation takes place.