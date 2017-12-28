× Few early snow flurries, otherwise, plenty of clouds for Friday.

SNOWY START TO WEEKEND

Clouds increase through evening but thankfully the wind is quiet. Temperatures fall through the teens. A few flurries are possible early morning, otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. More sunshine breaks through midday before it diminishes thanks to the next system quickly approaching. Highs are in the middle 20’s. Light snow develops after midnight and continues through late

morning before tapering by early afternoon. Traveling could become slipper Saturday night into New Year’s Eve day. Expect a fluffy snow, which will accumulate quickly. It could be enough for a coating to a couple of inches. It’s a cold day with highs again in the middle 20s. Readings plummet with another Arctic punch of air returning by the New Year. Subzero wind chills are

likely beginning Saturday night into the New Year. Afternoon readings are only in the lower 20’s Sunday, but the gusty winds will produce wind chills in single digits and low teens. Plenty of clouds limit amount of sunshine too. Expect bitter conditions for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Wind chill values dip below zero at times.

BRUTALLY COLD NEW YEAR

Despite the return of sunshine, morning lows are in the single digits and only rebound to the upper teens. However, dress for wind chill values below zero to start the day. Then wind chill values are in the single digits for the afternoon. Skies are bright Tuesday. While it is still a frigid start in the single digits, afternoon readings are back into the lower 20s. Heading into Wednesday, temperatures are not as cold in the middle and upper 20s. We are watching for the potential for snow showers Wednesday evening into the day Thursday. Temperatures continue well below average and in the 20s Thursday.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist