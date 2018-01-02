Police seek suspect in burglary, theft of bank cards from Lancaster apartment

LANCASTER — Lancaster City Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who allegedly stole two bank cards from an apartment on December 20.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 400 block of East King Street.

According to police, the suspect — later identified as Sidney Cox — entered the apartment, stole two bank cards and fled as the residents woke up and confronted him.

Cox attempted to use the cards at a nearby convenience store, police say.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cox on the charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and two counts of access device fraud.

Anyone with information on this case or the current location for Cox is asked to contact Lancaster City Police Det. Toby Hickey at hickeyt@lancasterpolice.com or by phone at 717-735-3344. You can also reach Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.