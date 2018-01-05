Examining the warning signs of frostbite, hypothermia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Bone chilling temperatures have engulfed Central Pennsylvania for over a week.

When the temperatures get brutally cold, conditions like frostbite and hypothermia can become a very real hazard for anyone outside who is not prepared for wind and frigid weather.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Adam Marden from Susquehanna Valley EMS stopped by the set to tell us how to identify the warning signs for frostbite and hypothermia and what to do if someone is experiencing these conditions.